Creative Planning Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,649,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $818,732,000 after purchasing an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $790,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,840,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $931,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,970 shares in the company, valued at $76,341,708.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,571.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,732 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.88.

Illumina stock opened at $320.31 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

