Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,088.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

