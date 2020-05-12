Creative Planning Purchases 16,546 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $94.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of WDC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

