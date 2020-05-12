Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.