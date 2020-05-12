Creative Planning Sells 1,281 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $493.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.28. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

