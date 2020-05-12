Creative Planning Sells 1,382 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at $168,682,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,963,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.