Creative Planning Sells 2,124 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Creative Planning cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

SWK opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

