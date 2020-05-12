Creative Planning Sells 22,420 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,223 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of FireEye worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,029 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. FireEye Inc has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.02.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FEYE. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

