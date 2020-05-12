Creative Planning Sells 2,494 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,411.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,365.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,766.09. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,740.57.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.