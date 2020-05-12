Creative Planning Sells 25,477 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,075 shares of company stock worth $1,064,293 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

