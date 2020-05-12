Creative Planning Sells 3,179 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

