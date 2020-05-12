Creative Planning Sells 618 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $398.90 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.44.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,590 shares of company stock worth $5,211,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

