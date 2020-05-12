Creative Planning Sells 803 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,251 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.94.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.