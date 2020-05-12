Creative Planning Takes $2.92 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Creative Planning owned 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

