Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €80.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.63 ($92.59).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) on Tuesday, reaching €78.92 ($91.77). 728,778 shares of the company were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.07 and a 200 day moving average of €87.23.

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.