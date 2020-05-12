Credit Suisse Group Downgrades NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Underperform

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. BNP Paribas cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million during the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

