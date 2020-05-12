Credit Suisse Group Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $55.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -371.27. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $57.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $8,744,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 68,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $3,088,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,881.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,788,040 shares of company stock valued at $76,769,709.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

