Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 96,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. Delphi Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $142,600,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter worth $20,172,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,243,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 2,545.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,623 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.