Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,368 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of CRH worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CRH by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $40.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

