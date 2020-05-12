Critical Analysis: Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) versus Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MLNTQ)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MLNTQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Passage Bio and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Passage Bio currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.29%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A Sienna Biopharmaceuticals -393.39% -101.29% -28.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sienna Biopharmaceuticals $96.43 million 0.02 -$157.19 million N/A N/A

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 60.3% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Sienna Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, or FOP, and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012 being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens. The company has license agreements with Yale University, Medical Research Council, Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Morristown, New Jersey. On December 27, 2019, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

