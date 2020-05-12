Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

CAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

NYSE CAPL opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.88. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maura Topper bought 3,245 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,945.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,932.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mickey Kim purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,192.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,423.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $197,121.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.