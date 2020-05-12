Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton Sells 12,500 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,509,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,268. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.42.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth about $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,587,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

