Crown (CRW) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $2,302.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Braziliex and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,663,484 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Braziliex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

