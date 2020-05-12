CrypticCoin (CRYP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $102,702.77 and $469.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00471149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00099780 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00060784 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001338 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.