CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Tops $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $119,546.64 and approximately $240.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02146754 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00181212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

