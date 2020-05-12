Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,772.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 45.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $18.75 million and approximately $8,772.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003425 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

