CryptoPing Price Hits $0.0225 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $202,278.85 and $1,528.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02146754 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00181212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.