CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,905 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,414,000 after acquiring an additional 203,241 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CSX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 167,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

