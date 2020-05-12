Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Culp by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Culp by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 2,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $77.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Culp has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Culp’s payout ratio is 102.44%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

