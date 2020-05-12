Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 1.00

Media stories about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Cummins’ analysis:

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.61. 1,559,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,115. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.