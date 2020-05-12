Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 15,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curo Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In related news, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,452.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $431,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,063,942 shares of company stock valued at $26,884,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Curo Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Curo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

