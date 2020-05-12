Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the April 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 217,272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,894,000 after acquiring an additional 594,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

CWK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 18,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,640. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

