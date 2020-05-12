Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 2,525 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

