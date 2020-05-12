CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 81,594 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

