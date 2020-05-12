CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

AAPL stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.52. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

