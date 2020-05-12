CX Institutional Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CX Institutional grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,783 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 789,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

