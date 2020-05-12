CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

CBAY opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 307.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

