Cynosure Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,071 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,896,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,048,000 after acquiring an additional 390,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.75. 21,903,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,608,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

