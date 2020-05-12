Cynosure Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,907 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.7% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,423,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

NYSE BX traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.46. 2,673,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

