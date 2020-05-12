Cynosure Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cynosure Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,894 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.2% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, hitting $164.05. 1,393,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,206. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

