Cynosure Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cynosure Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 134.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.8% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515,773 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.17. 40,088,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

