Cynosure Management LLC Sells 8,084 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cynosure Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 219,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

