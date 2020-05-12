Cynosure Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up 1.3% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,711,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,016,000 after buying an additional 180,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,140,000 after buying an additional 158,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,145,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,570,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 954,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter.

CWB stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 30,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,926. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.81 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

