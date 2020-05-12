Cynthia Y. Belak Sells 8,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $2,641,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.31. 8,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.36. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

