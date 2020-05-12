Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,364,853 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 487,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 17.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 137,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 720,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

