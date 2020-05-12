Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $594,580.18 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $594,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,895,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 592.61% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

