D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.80. 18,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,560. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -907.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

