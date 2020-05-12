D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 19,392 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Nomura Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $32.38. 179,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

