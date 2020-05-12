D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,236 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

