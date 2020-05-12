D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,987 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 185,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,548 shares of company stock worth $7,775,503. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.53. The firm has a market cap of $607.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

